Open Menu

UAE A Role Model For Making Economic Activity Climate-friendly: Secretary-General Of World Meteorological Organisation

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 12:45 AM

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-General of World Meteorological Organisation

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) Prof. Jukka Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, said that the the UAE economy is less than 20% dependent on fossil fuels, making it the finest model in the Gulf region in this field.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the international official emphasised that this move away from relying on energy produced from fossil fuels is well thought of when discussing the success of minimising the effects of climate change because “nations should start replacing fossil fuel energy sources with climate-friendly ones, as the UAE has done.”

“The World Economic Forum re-affirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don't take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next ten years,” he added while commenting on UAAE's hosting of COP28 later this year.

“The World Meteorological Organisation recorded a significant increase in ocean warming rates, in addition to an acceleration in snow melting, and sea level rise doubled during the last twenty years. Additionally, the world has started to witness a significant increase in climate disasters such as heat waves in Europe, Asia, and the United States, the floods inundating Pakistan and the tropical cyclones in previously unseen locations such as southeast Africa.,” he added while commenting on the annual report produced by his organisation.

“The organisation has identified increasingly significant issues regarding water scarcityو drought, and forest fires, all of which are extremely detrimental to human life. However, the usage of electric vehicles, reasonably priced batteries for them, and other tactics, are now part of a clearer picture that is being formulated on how to deal with this challenge,” he continued.

He added that the world has already begun to move toward a solution, but it is not moving quickly enough in terms of limiting global warming, preserving an average temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius against 2 or 2.3 degrees. “Greater issues and challenges would arise if the world did not move swiftly to achieve this aim," he cautioned.

Regarding the hosting of COP28 by the UAE, the secretary-general of the international organisation expressed his delight at making two visits to Abu Dhabi this year and meeting with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, with whom, he said, a number of fruitful meetings were held.

“The World Meteorological Organisation is extremely pleased with the United Arab Emirates' actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organisation's strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which is a key player in this field,” he added.

On what the COP28 might produce on the ground, the World Meteorological Organization’s secretary-general said the organisation hopes to reach a more ambitious agreement to mitigate the effects of climate change at the summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

He said the achievement of early warning systems that reduce significant damage caused by climate events is strongly encouraged on the part of the organisation.

Professor Taalas added that another initiative the organisation is putting on the tabl is development of new ways of monitoring greenhouse gases, through ground stations and satellites in addition to biosphere monitoring systems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Snow Technology Water Europe Drought UAE Abu Dhabi Vehicles United States United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed All From Agreement Industry Asia Arab Satellites

Recent Stories

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

59 minutes ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

59 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

1 hour ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

1 hour ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

1 hour ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

1 hour ago
WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

1 hour ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

1 hour ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

1 hour ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

1 hour ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East