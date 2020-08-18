UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Palestinian Business Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The Palestinian business Council in Abu Dhabi stated that since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has always been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian Cause, from the Nakba to the present time.

In an official statement, the Council stressed its belief that the UAE will never give away the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will support them at all events in establishing an independent state with its capital in Jerusalem, noting the UAE’s humanitarian role in supporting Palestine and its hosting of Palestinians in its territories for decades.

The Council also highlighted its full confidence in the stances of the UAE’s leadership, government and people, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Council affirmed that the UAE is an independent and sovereign country and has the right to establish its foreign policy and sign agreements that are in line with its strategic interests.