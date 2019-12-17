UAE a unique venue for hosting international sports events: IOC President

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The President of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, Dr. Thomas Bach, has stated that the UAE has the ability to host very successful sports events, thanks to its unique infrastructure and facilities.

Bach's remarks were made during a meeting with Humaid Al Qattami, Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, NOC, and Chairman of the Executive Office, in the presence of Talal Al-Shenqeti, Secretary-General of the NOC as well as Brigadier Saleh Mohammed bin Ashour, Assistant Secretary-General of Technical and Sports Affairs. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Partnership Against Corruption in Sport, IPACS, conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre; which will continue up to 20th December 2019.

"The UAE has hosted a variety of sporting events rendering it a unique choice of international sports organisations and federations for hosting sports competitions and conventions that witnessed key decisions impacting the global sports and Olympic movements," he said.

"We always feel happy with the progress made by countries in Olympic fields and the UAE is a great example of the ability to flourish and deliver the best solutions for all.

Such improvements make it easy for athletes to make smooth participation in mega sporting events, engage in recovery programmes, or join training camps held in facilities par excellence," added Dr Bach.

Al-Shenqeti confirmed that the visit of IOC President to the UAE was marked by discussions of diverse topics highlighted by a series of upcoming sporting events including the Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020, Winter Asian Games in China and Children of Asia Games in Mongolia.

"We have reviewed with Dr Bach means and ways of uplifting the Olympic movement and agenda of training courses, educational conventions, and induction workshops held by the IOC all over the year to see the possibility of engaging our sports cadres and keep abreast of the latest developments. Such a policy is driven by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE NOC, to open new horizons for Emirati sportsmen and women to polish their skills for the benefit of UAE sport," he added.

At the end of the visit, Al Qattami presented NOC’s trophy to Dr Bach and expressed his delight with this fruitful meeting which touched on a wide range of sports topics.