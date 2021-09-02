UrduPoint.com

UAE A Universal Model Of Youth Empowerment: Ambassador To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, said the UAE has become a universal model to be emulated of youth empowerment, as it has harnessed all national capabilities to serve and advance youth and enhance their academic and research capacities.

He made this statement while participating in an open panel discussion organised by the TRENDS Research & Advisory.

During the discussion, Al Khaja explored the ideas and aspirations of young researchers and their future visions for supporting the UAE’s sustainable development agenda.

He also expressed his happiness at meeting with the centre’s board of directors and admired their enlightened ideas. He then commended the centre’s key role in enhancing the research and academic capacities of the youth and sharpening their scientific skills by organising various seminars and training courses.

Youth are a fundamental factor to the development of nations, he added, urging young researchers to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the UAE in a variety of sectors.

Al Khaja stressed it is important for youth to be inspired by the ideas and approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known for his unique ideas.

He also lauded the centre’s strategy to support youth and improve their academic skills, noting the importance of coordination and cooperation between local and international research centres in promoting the key messages of the scientific research community, as well as the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

He concluded his talk by affirming the UAE aims to make a positive change in the Arab region and the entire world by mitigating the effects of conflicts, as well as by promoting peace and the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance.

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Young All Arab

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

4 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

15 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

7 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation wi ..

Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation with CSTO secretary general

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.