UAE about to begin crucial phase of history: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, stated that the UAE is about to begin a crucial phase of its history, with the approach of its Golden Jubilee.

Despite its many achievements in various areas of development, the UAE has demonstrated, at every occasion, that the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in supporting and empowering the country’s citizens and residents, improving living standards, creating opportunities and instilling the values of tolerance and coexistence will remain the foundations that it aims to promote and maintain, he added.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Nusseibeh affirmed that the country recently witnessed key achievements that have enhanced its global stature, most notably in the space and clean energy sector, which are shaping the future to come.

"The UAE is continuing its pioneering development efforts, which are clearly reflected in international competitiveness indexes, in addition to strengthening its political, cultural and humanitarian presence," he said.

He then stated that the country will keep working, led by the directives of its leadership, to preserve the foundations established by the Founding Fathers, most notably prioritising people, making them happy, providing decent living standards, ensuring a bright future for generations to come, and, most importantly, achieving the ultimate goal of making the UAE one of the best countries in the world.

The UAE has welcomed people from all nationalities to benefit from the opportunities it offers and has drafted a series of policies and laws that protect everyone’s rights and make them happy, he further added, noting their positive cultural and social outcomes.

Despite his achievements, Sheikh Zayed remained loyal to his nomadic nature by cherishing and preserving the customs and traditions of his local community, which shaped an essential part of his personality, Nusseibeh further added.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have exerted significant efforts to achieve cultural and academic development and promote research and innovation, in light of their strong belief in the youth of the country and their ability to lead the future over the next 50 years," he said in conclusion.