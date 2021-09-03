UAE accomplished achievements in combatting discrimination, violence against women, children: Aman Shelter in RAK

By Ahmed Al Mahri RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) Khadija Mohammad Alaajil, Manager of the Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah, said the UAE has accomplished key achievements in combatting discrimination and violence against women and children.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Alaajil stressed the country has prioritised addressing violence and discrimination against women and children by drafting a comprehensive national strategy aimed at adopting preventive measures, as well as implementing necessary laws, protecting victims of violence and providing them with the necessary care and support through specialist centres.

The shelter dealt with 33 cases in the first and second quarters of 2021 while there were 52 children adoption requests, she added, noting adoption procedures include the requirement for the adopting family to be Emirati, to ensure the adopted child will be raised in a safe and healthy environment.

On the shelter’s role in supporting human trafficking victims, Alaajil stressed it was established upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to invest in productive ideas that will make the emirate free from all forms of violence.

The shelter has organised 89 local and international initiatives aimed at raising the awareness of the Emirati community about violence against women and children, she further added, explaining it has received 620 inquiries on its hotline, which was launched in October 2019 during the "2nd Regional Conference Against Violence against Women and Children- the Reality and Strategies."

The shelter, which has a capacity of 25 cases, aims to create a safe environment for victims, she further said, noting a new comprehensive shelter with a larger capacity and more facilities, including arts and training facilities, a theatre, a workshop hall, sports facilities and a park for children, will be established.

On the procedures adopted by the shelter to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaajil affirmed it has implemented the precautionary protocols prescribed by relevant national authorities and has allocated special quarantine rooms, to create a safe environment and support the national efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.