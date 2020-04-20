UAE accomplishes achievements in smart services, digital transformation: Hamad Al Mansoori

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, stressed that the UAE has accomplished achievements in smart services and digital transformation, due to the future vision of its leadership and the efforts of government authorities, in cooperation with the private sector.

In his statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Mansoori pointed out that the UAEâ€™s telecom and information technology sector is the most prepared in the Arab region to handle the repercussions of the current crisis faced by the world.

He added that the Emirati community is currently witnessing the results of its previous efforts, noting the remote learning experience of students around the country that relies on high-speed internet.

The TRA is cooperating with relevant parties, especially service providers, to guarantee that the sector is 100 percent ready to support the continuity of business, by providing internet services to enable remote education and work, he further added.

Al Mansoori further said that the authority is achieving digital transformation and improving the readiness of Federal authorities to work remotely, as well as supporting other relevant authorities to ensure the provisions of their e-services.

The TRA is responsible for the Global Smart Services Index, which is measured as part of a United Nations, UN, survey on the development of e-government, as well as the "Digital Participation Index," he stressed while pointing out that the UAE has advanced by a number of places in international indexes related to the development of digital infrastructure, including placing first in the "Broadband and Speed of mobile Data Index," and first globally in the "Competition in the Internet and Telephone Sectors Index" according to a report by the Global Knowledge Index, and first in the region in the "Speed of Fixed Broadband Communication Index."

The UAE ranks first in the Maturity Index of E-Government and Mobile Services and the "Broadband Subscriptions and Mobile Phone Coverage Index," as well as first in the region in the Transition to Internet Protocol Version 6, and first in the Arab world and the fourth in the world in launching 5G networks, he said in conclusion.