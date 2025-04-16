Open Menu

UAE Accountability Authority Signs MoU With Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, in conjunction with the official visit of Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, to the UAE.

The MoU aims to strengthen frameworks for bilateral cooperation in areas that support the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Igor Krasnov, at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU is focused on integrity and anti-corruption efforts, and seeks to advance bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise, develop institutional capacities, and expand the scope of partnership within international forums to promote a global culture of transparency and accountability.

According to the UAE Accountability Authority, this step aligns with the UAE’s strategic directions and reflects the vision of its leadership, which places transparency and anti-corruption at the core of its governance approach. The authority also noted the importance of learning from international best practices, including Russia’s experience in this field.

