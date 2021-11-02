UAE accounts for 40% of Netherlands’ exports to GCC: Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The UAE accounts for 40% of the Netherlands’ exports to the GCC and there is huge potential to expand economic cooperation between the two countries, Tom de Bruijn, the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation has said.

His comments came during a business forum hosted today in Dubai as part of a high-level trade mission to the UAE joined by 50 leading Dutch companies active in key sectors such as water, energy, food, urban design and logistics. The forum was organised by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Dubai in cooperation with Dubai Chamber.

The minister described the forum and Expo 2020 Dubai as key highlights and components of the trade mission. He referred to Dubai Chamber as an "important and longstanding" partner to the Netherlands and explained how a solid economic foundation has been established under this bilateral partnership. The UAE is home to over 350 Dutch companies, a majority of which are based in Dubai, he noted.

"Trade missions such as these are an important instrument to further enhance our economic ties, to inform companies and connect them to new partners. Therefore, I am happy to introduce these fifty Dutch companies present here today, active in sectors such as water, energy, food, urban design and logistics.

They bring sound knowledge and expertise and are well-positioned to cooperate with UAE partners on the challenges of today and tomorrow," said the Dutch minister.

Addressing participants during the forum, Faisal Belhoul, board Member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said companies specialising in sustainable solutions are well represented in Dubai, and described Expo 2020 Dubai as an ideal platform for forging cross-border partnerships that promote sustainability and sustainable business solutions.

The UAE’s non-oil trade with the Netherlands has grown steadily in recent years, reaching about $3 billion in 2020, Belhoul revealed, calling for UAE and Dutch businesses to align their efforts in key sustainability-focused sectors. He added that the Netherlands ranked as the fifth largest foreign investor in Dubai in terms of the number of FDI projects launched in the emirate.

In addition, Belhoul reiterated Dubai Chamber's commitment to supporting Dutch businesses and creating new channels for these companies to network with their UAE counterparts and access investment opportunities in the Dubai market.