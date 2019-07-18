UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Achieves Excellence In Various International Indexes: ADP Commander-in-Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

UAE achieves excellence in various international indexes: ADP Commander-in-Chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stated that the UAE has achieved excellence in various international indexes covering many categories.

He added that Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the safest cities in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the mid-year index of the Numbeo website, which highlights the nation’s achievements in the area of security and the values of tolerance shared by its various nationalities who live in security and safety.

He also highlighted the emirate’s rise in the security index by 1.28 percent, from 88.26 points in the middle of 2018 to 89.39 points during the same period of the current year, surpassing 327 international cities while urging the ADP to maintain the emirate’s position in the index and make it the safest and most secure city in the world.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the emirate’s accomplishment is the outcome of the support of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He then affirmed the care of the ADP General Command while renewing its pledge of loyalty to the nation and the leadership, as well as to continue adopting comprehensive strategies and initiatives, and offering quality services that will make the community happy and continue the country’s pioneering in global competitiveness indexes.

"Our country is working to achieve leading positions in international indexes, which highlights the efforts of the leadership to provide the best living conditions and maintain security and safety, benefitting the country’s residents, especially Abu Dhabi’s residents, due to levels of security unmatched by many countries," he said in conclusion. UAE achieves excellence in various international indexes: ADP Commander-in-Chief ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2019 (WAM) -- Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stated that the UAE has achieved excellence in various international indexes covering many categories.

He added that Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the safest cities in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the mid-year index of the Numbeo website, which highlights the nation’s achievements in the area of security and the values of tolerance shared by its various nationalities who live in security and safety.

He also highlighted the emirate’s rise in the security index by 1.28 percent, from 88.26 points in the middle of 2018 to 89.39 points during the same period of the current year, surpassing 327 international cities while urging the ADP to maintain the emirate’s position in the index and make it the safest and most secure city in the world.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the emirate’s accomplishment is the outcome of the support of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He then affirmed the care of the ADP General Command while renewing its pledge of loyalty to the nation and the leadership, as well as to continue adopting comprehensive strategies and initiatives, and offering quality services that will make the community happy and continue the country’s pioneering in global competitiveness indexes.

"Our country is working to achieve leading positions in international indexes, which highlights the efforts of the leadership to provide the best living conditions and maintain security and safety, benefitting the country’s residents, especially Abu Dhabi’s residents, due to levels of security unmatched by many countries," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Abu Dhabi Same July 2018 2019 From Best

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

39 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Pressuring Kiev to Release Vysh ..

10 minutes ago

DG Radio Pakistan grieved over demise of Himayat A ..

10 minutes ago

New DG SBP takes charge of his office

10 minutes ago

HEC-Sindh Chairman advises universities to become ..

10 minutes ago

Motorbike snatched on gun point in Dera Ghazi Khan ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.