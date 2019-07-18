UAE achieves excellence in various international indexes: ADP Commander-in-Chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stated that the UAE has achieved excellence in various international indexes covering many categories.

He added that Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the safest cities in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the mid-year index of the Numbeo website, which highlights the nation’s achievements in the area of security and the values of tolerance shared by its various nationalities who live in security and safety.

He also highlighted the emirate’s rise in the security index by 1.28 percent, from 88.26 points in the middle of 2018 to 89.39 points during the same period of the current year, surpassing 327 international cities while urging the ADP to maintain the emirate’s position in the index and make it the safest and most secure city in the world.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the emirate’s accomplishment is the outcome of the support of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He then affirmed the care of the ADP General Command while renewing its pledge of loyalty to the nation and the leadership, as well as to continue adopting comprehensive strategies and initiatives, and offering quality services that will make the community happy and continue the country’s pioneering in global competitiveness indexes.

"Our country is working to achieve leading positions in international indexes, which highlights the efforts of the leadership to provide the best living conditions and maintain security and safety, benefitting the country’s residents, especially Abu Dhabi’s residents, due to levels of security unmatched by many countries," he said in conclusion. UAE achieves excellence in various international indexes: ADP Commander-in-Chief ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2019 (WAM) -- Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stated that the UAE has achieved excellence in various international indexes covering many categories.

He added that Abu Dhabi has been ranked as one of the safest cities in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the mid-year index of the Numbeo website, which highlights the nation’s achievements in the area of security and the values of tolerance shared by its various nationalities who live in security and safety.

He also highlighted the emirate’s rise in the security index by 1.28 percent, from 88.26 points in the middle of 2018 to 89.39 points during the same period of the current year, surpassing 327 international cities while urging the ADP to maintain the emirate’s position in the index and make it the safest and most secure city in the world.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the emirate’s accomplishment is the outcome of the support of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He then affirmed the care of the ADP General Command while renewing its pledge of loyalty to the nation and the leadership, as well as to continue adopting comprehensive strategies and initiatives, and offering quality services that will make the community happy and continue the country’s pioneering in global competitiveness indexes.

"Our country is working to achieve leading positions in international indexes, which highlights the efforts of the leadership to provide the best living conditions and maintain security and safety, benefitting the country’s residents, especially Abu Dhabi’s residents, due to levels of security unmatched by many countries," he said in conclusion.