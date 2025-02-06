UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates welcomed the return of members of the first joint expedition with the Bulgarian Antarctic Research Institute, after successfully completing their inaugural scientific mission to Antarctica, carried out in collaboration with the Bulgarian Antarctic Research Institute.

This pioneering achievement reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to advancing global scientific research, strengthening international partnerships in the fields of meteorology and climate science, and actively contributing to global efforts to address climate challenges.

The expedition saw two UAE experts, specialising in meteorology and seismic monitoring, undertake a challenging scientific journey to one of the harshest environments on Earth, where their mission included the installation of two advanced weather and seismic monitoring stations to collect vital data on atmospheric and seismic activities in Antarctica.

These stations are expected to significantly enhance the accuracy of numerical models for weather forecasts and seismic monitoring, advancing the scientific understanding of environmental conditions in this critical region.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme, and Chair of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court stated, "We are immensely proud of the work conducted by our local scientists in Antarctica. Their return home marks not only a significant achievement in scientific exploration for the UAE but also highlights the power of international collaboration in advancing our shared understanding of our climate. This joint expedition reflects our commitment to science diplomacy, through the newly launched Emirates Polar Programme, and strengthens our partnerships with global research communities. We look forward to the involvement of our local scientists in future scientific endeavours in both Antarctica, and the Arctic.”

The experts underwent intensive and lengthy pre-expedition medical examinations, including rigorous physical tests to ensure their full readiness to face the extreme conditions in Antarctica. Despite the freezing temperatures, harsh winds, and complete isolation, the team managed to conduct crucial research on climate change, install advanced devices to monitor atmospheric phenomena, study the effects of ice melting on sea level rise, and collect atmospheric data to examine the impact of polar climate on global weather patterns.

In addition to collecting vital scientific data, the entire mission was documented using the latest virtual reality technologies, providing an interactive experience that allows viewers to follow the details of the mission, including the installation of two key stations: a weather station for measuring climate data and a seismic monitoring station for tracking seismic activities.

This experience highlights the significance of the discoveries made and showcases the challenges the team faced in a harsh environment and how they overcame them, further enhancing our understanding of climate change and natural phenomena in the polar region.

Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organisation, and Emirates Polar Program Steering Committee member, praised the success of this mission, stating, "This scientific expedition to Antarctica marks a major step forward in enhancing the UAE's leadership in the global research fields of meteorology and climate science. Our collaboration with the Bulgarian Antarctic Research Institute reflects our commitment to enhancing international scientific cooperation and developing innovative solutions to address climate challenges. The success of our team in installing weather and seismic monitoring stations in such a remote and difficult environment demonstrates the expertise and competence of our national workforce. The data collected during this mission will greatly assist in improving the accuracy of weather forecasts and enhancing our capacity to confront climate change. I look forward to further progress in our research projects and strengthening our international scientific cooperation to support global efforts in combating climate change."

The UAE's investment in such ambitious research expeditions affirms its role as a key player in global efforts to combat climate change, and its ongoing commitment to developing science-based solutions to ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

This scientific expedition represents a crucial step toward achieving the UAE’s strategic goals of expanding international scientific collaboration and effectively contributing to global efforts to enhance climate change adaptation. By leading such ambitious projects, and the formation of the newly launched Emirates Polar Programme, the UAE continues to strengthen its commitment to environmental sustainability and its drive to play a pivotal role in scientific research aimed at understanding and addressing climate change globally.

The UAE also continues to enhance its position as a major supporter of innovation in meteorology and climate science, contributing to the development of effective solutions for environmental challenges. These efforts also reflect close coordination between local and international institutions to achieve sustainable development goals.