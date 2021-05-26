UAE achieves top rankings on global government development indices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The UAE Government has succeeded in advancing its global rankings to be one of the best in government development indices.

Most notably, the UAE ranked first globally on the Absence of Bureaucracy indicator and second on the Adaptability of Government Policy indicator in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, while coming in third on the Government Responsiveness to Change indicator and fourth on the Government Long-term Vision indicator, according to the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that this distinguished achievement is the product of the futuristic vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, enabled the UAE Government to continue its success story, despite the unprecedented circumstances and rapid changes the world witnessed over the past year.

Al Gergawi reiterated the UAE’s proactive mindset, which was reflected in the government's ability to ensure services continuity by adopting state-of-the-art technological and digital solutions, and shifting smoothly to top-notch remote work and distance learning systems.

Such measures guaranteed the continuity of government work and enabled various community members to adapt quickly to the change and overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister highlighted that the UAE government enhanced its global standing by reaching top ranks on several government development indices, monitored by the most credible global reports. He stressed that achieving such progress, despite the difficult challenges caused by the pandemic on governments worldwide, reflects the UAE government’s efficiency, proactivity, and ability to address future challenges, enabled by the UAE’s wise leadership that focuses on sustainable development, agility, flexibility and future readiness.

The UAE government achieved advanced positions on the global competitiveness indices, as it ranked ninth globally in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2020, fourth on the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, first in 121 of the most important global competitiveness reports, first among Arab countries on 437 indices, while maintaining its leading position among the top ten countries worldwide on 314 indices.