UAE achieves vaccine distribution rate of 25.12 doses per 100 people for medically eligible groups

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that the country has achieved a rate of vaccine doses distribution of 25.12 doses per 100 people for medically eligible groups who meet all requirements.

This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.