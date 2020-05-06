UAE activates 'remote inspection initiative' of electronic sales platforms, websites

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Consumers and Markets Services Sector – the field arm of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, ADQCC - has launched its remote inspection initiative, to inspect online platforms, websites and points of sale, that have become a major preference for many consumers for purchasing their needs.

In a statement by the council on Wednesday, the initiative aims to ensure that products displayed on electronic platforms, websites, and points of sale, meet the set requirements and technical specifications.

Inspectors of the Consumer and Markets Services Sector access these sites to review, check and inspect displayed and registered products – which all fall within the jurisdiction of ADQCC - in order to ensure that they comply with the requirements in force in the country, and that these products had not been previously withdrawn.

The move ensures the safety of products traded through various websites and digital platforms and prevents the trading of recalled and withdrawn products. This initiative was launched in line with the country's aim to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the ADQCC, stated that the council is keen to see that products on electronic platforms are in conformity with applied mandatory requirements, by focusing on four main axes. The axes include ensuring non-trading of withdrawn and recalled products; ensuring that displayed and offered products have conformity certificates; ensuring that product descriptive information is available; taking samples of registered products and examining them in laboratories to ensure their safety.

For his part, Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Consumer and Markets Services Sector, said that inspection teams, enter the available information regarding the registered products that are offered for sale on the websites in ADQCC inspection and verification system, to determine the status of the product, (whether it holds a certificate of conformity or not).

The descriptive information, on-site warnings and alerts, as well as consumer reviews of products are also evaluated.

Al Mazrouei added that during the first quarter of 2020, inspection teams inspected 16,524 items of registered products offered on digital sales platforms and electronic sale points, which included electrical appliances, toys and detergents.

He explained that inspections covered 11 online shopping websites, and that the ADQCC Consumer and Markets Services Sector, coordinates with electronic sales platforms if a withdrawn or recalled product is found to be offered for sale. Accordingly, the Management of Sale Platforms, in turn, removes the withdrawn product from the sales platform, and warns the sellers who use these platforms to sell their products not to repeat the incident.

He stated that if the violation is repeated by the same seller, the seller will be permanently blocked from using the electronic sales platform.

ADQCC emphasised that consumers should avoid purchasing from unknown digital platforms, and that they should ensure that the social media platform or website has a clear policy regarding the protection of the buyers’ personal and financial data and information The Council advises consumers to carefully read the terms and conditions, and calls on consumers to contact the Government Communication Centre by dialling 800555, or via the 'Manaa' website, to report non-conforming products and sites.