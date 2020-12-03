UrduPoint.com
UAE Activates Tourist Entry Visas For Israeli Passport Holders

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced the activation of tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders until procedures for the constitutional ratification of the mutual visa waiver agreement between the two states are completed.

The move falls within bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords and aims to facilitate travel to the UAE for the time being.

The Abraham Accords include travel procedures for Emirati and Israeli citizens that are expected to enter into force shortly.

The UAE Cabinet, on the 1st of November, ratified the agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel regarding the mutual exemption from entry visa requirements.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed the Abraham Accords between the UAE and the State of Israel on September 15, 2020, opening a new page of relations between the two countries and double efforts to enhance stability and security in the region.

A UAE governmental delegation visited Israel on October 20 and discussed cooperation in the fields of investment, trade and technology. The two sides also signed agreements in various economic sectors.

The working groups are advancing a number of bilateral initiatives in various key sectors, including logistics, air links, tourism, cultural exchange, education, medicine, scientific research, and telecommunications.

