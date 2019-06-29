UrduPoint.com
UAE Adopting A Realistic Policy To Combat Discrimination Against Women, Diplomat Tells UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) The UAE is adopting a realistic policy on combating discrimination against women by guaranteeing their right to education, according to a UAE official.

''Women constitute 60 percent of the total enrolled learners in all education levels in the UAE,'' said Saeed Al Jarwan, member of the UAE Permanent Mission in Geneva, while delivering the UAE address at the clustered interactive dialogue held by the Human Rights Council with a working group on the issue of discrimination against women, which was held as part of the Council's 41st session.

He stated that education would empower Emirati women to chart their course towards liberty in alignment with social and ethical values.

He said freedom of women is a fundamental right along with other recognised rights in international agreements including the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, CEDAW. According to article 5, States Parties shall take all appropriate measures: (a) To modify the social and cultural patterns of conduct of men and women, with a view to achieving the elimination of prejudices and customary and all other practices which are based on the idea of the inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexes or on stereotyped roles for men and women; (b) To ensure that family education includes a proper understanding of maternity as a social function and the recognition of the common responsibility of men and women in the upbringing and development of their children, it being understood that the interest of the children is the primordial consideration in all cases.

He noted the recent resolution issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan which raised women's representation in the Federal National Council, FNC, to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle.

He hailed this resolution as yet another milestone in the political empowerment of Emirati women.

