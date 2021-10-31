UrduPoint.com

UAE Advance To AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals With Victory Over Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:30 AM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) United Arab Emirates advanced to the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with a 2-0 win over Oman to finish top of Group E on Saturday.

The win took UAE to six points and their place in Uzbekistan 2022 was confirmed after India and Kyrgyz Republic played to a 0-0 draw in the group's final match, leaving both teams on four points.

India subsequently took second place after winning a penalty shoot-out as the tiebreakers could not separate the two sides.

Three points for Kyrgyz Republic would have seen the Central Asian side top the group, having defeated UAE 2-1 on Matchday One

More Stories From Middle East

