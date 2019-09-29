UrduPoint.com
UAE Advances Discussions On Regional Developments At UN General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:45 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The UAE has concluded its participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly with a series of meetings with UN and other officials to discuss key regional and international developments.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, opened the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ministerial Meeting, headed this year by the UAE, wherein member states discussed a number of political, social, and economic topics, along with contemporary challenges facing the Muslim world.

During the meeting, Gargash expressed the UAE’s keenness to continue engaging in constructive dialogue with fellow member states in order to establish cooperative programmes that advance the interests of OIC members.

Gargash also attended the UNGA High-Level Meeting on Sudan to examine current political and security conditions in the country. Gargash later met with Nicholas Haysom, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Sudan, wherein both sides exchanged views on recent developments in Sudan and affirmed a shared commitment to supporting efforts to achieve it stability and security.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, held a bilateral meeting with Yldiz Deborah Pollack-Beighle, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Suriname, during which both parties signed an agreement on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports.

Al Sayegh also met with Tete Antonio, Secretary of State for External Affairs of Angola; Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia; and Ralph Regenvanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, conducted a bilateral meeting with Jean Charest, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Premier of Quebec, who was accompanied by a delegation of trade representatives and diplomatic officials. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed matters of mutual political and economic concern.

For her part, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, delivered remarks at the Achieving SDG 3 and Universal Health Coverage event to discuss how major progress has been made in improving the health of millions of people by increasing life expectancy, reducing maternal and child mortality, and fighting against leading communicable diseases.

