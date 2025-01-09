UAE Advances Tech Cooperation With US Partners At CES 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates and the United States continue to explore avenues for strengthening their strategic cooperation in advanced technology and innovation.
During his participation at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, a premier global technology event held in Las Vegas, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, met with senior US officials and business leaders.
These discussions emphasised the UAE’s dedication to strengthening technology ties with the US and solidifying its status as a global hub for innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technologies.
The UAE’s delegation includes government officials and business leaders.
During his visit, Al Zeyoudi engaged with senior US officials, including Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony, and representatives from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the Las Vegas Chamber.
Discussions centred on enhancing long-term UAE-US technology partnerships, exploring collaborative opportunities, and promoting the UAE’s value proposition, which includes state-of-the-art infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, and a business-friendly ecosystem that serves as a gateway to rapidly growing markets in the middle East, Africa, and Asia.
Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE’s dynamic tech ecosystem, bolstered by initiatives like NextGen FDI, offers fresh opportunities for US companies looking to scale their operations and access high-growth markets. Total UAE investment in the US already tops $35 billion, and officials from both countries are working together to create additional opportunities for businesses and investors.
As we expand our partnerships in advanced technology, we aim to foster innovation, create jobs, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies.”
Additionally, Al Zeyoudi participated in a panel discussion on current geopolitical trends and challenges, providing a positive outlook on global trade and highlighting the UAE’s role in bridging markets and facilitating seamless trade flows. He highlighted that, through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, the UAE is actively expanding trade ties and fostering greater connectivity with strategic global markets.
During the three-day visit, he engaged with C-suite executives from leading tech companies specializing in AI, health, and automotive technologies, including major industry players, including Accenture, Qualcomm, the Consumer Technology Association, Skylo, and MGM Resorts International.
The US is the UAE’s fourth-largest trading partner globally, accounting for 4.8% of the UAE’s total non-oil trade.
In the first nine months of 2024, bilateral non-oil trade reached US$28.3 billion, marking a 46.2% growth compared to the same period in 2019.
The UAE is the US’ most important trading partner in the Arab World, with bilateral trade comprising 27% of the US’ trade with the region.
In terms of investments, the UAE holds FDI US$35 billion in assets in the US, representing more than 50% of the total FDI from Arab countries in the US at the end of 2023. US investments in the UAE exceeded US$5 billion by the end of 2022.
Recent Stories
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 20255 minutes ago
-
Indian renewable energy agency to launch two subsidiaries50 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic year50 minutes ago
-
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF1 hour ago
-
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 20242 hours ago
-
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month2 hours ago
-
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic Project3 hours ago
-
Researchers develop innovative filter membrane for wastewater treatment3 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors3 hours ago
-
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity4 hours ago
-
Korea maintains fiscal deficit through November4 hours ago
-
Five dead, thousands displaced in Los Angeles wildfires5 hours ago