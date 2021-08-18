UrduPoint.com

UAE Advancing Humanitarian Action, Relief Work: Fatima Bint Mubarak

UAE advancing humanitarian action, relief work: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said the UAE, due to the vision and efforts of its leadership, is advancing and supporting humanitarian action and relief work, as well as establishing permanent development programmes that serve needy people and patients, and addressing pandemics, disasters and crises, based on a true humanitarian responsibility to promote the values of compassion, fraternity and peace.

To mark World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, Sheikha Fatima pointed out the UAE’s humanitarian work is an Arab, Islamic and human habit that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or colour, due to the traditional values of the Emirati community aimed at achieving peace, prosperity and decent lives.

"Today, we are bearing the fruits of the charitable approach instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted and reinforced the principle of humanitarian action that was later translated into great humanitarian values, a distinguished strategy and a unique organisational system adopted by the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, making the UAE a leading donor country that promotes humanitarian values by launching initiatives that help create decent, safe and stable lives for all," she added.

The UAE’s efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic and the natural disasters witnessed by many countries highlight its noble humanitarian values, she further added, noting the country has taken timely and immediate steps to help others around the world, which are the values promoted by islam that calls for mercy, compassion and solidarity between humanity.

Sheikha Fatima then commended the efforts of all employees and volunteers of charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE and the rest of the world, who have taken on the noblest of responsibilities, provided humanitarian aid and saved lives.

"We will continue sowing the seeds of hope around the world and we will support people everywhere," she said in conclusion.

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

