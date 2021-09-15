UrduPoint.com

UAE Advancing Towards Prosperous Future In Various Sectors: Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General

Wed 15th September 2021

UAE advancing towards prosperous future in various sectors: Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said the UAE is steadily advancing towards a prosperous future in various sectors, most notably the economic sectors, in line with its leading international stature, through launching major projects for the next 50 years.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Mheiri stressed the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai on 1st October, 2021, will showcase many investment opportunities to the owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and entrepreneurs in the country.

The UAE’s adoption of necessary preventive measures is the leading and direct reason for its success in maintaining public health and driving the national economy, enabling it to overcome the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and return to normalcy, he added.

Al Mheiri affirmed the Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to connect minds and shape the future amidst widespread global participation, noting it will be an ideal platform for exchanging views, discussing cooperation opportunities and exploring recent innovations.

The event will also provide opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs from all sectors, as well as facilitate direct interactions between companies, the private sector and investors, he further added, noting the significant economic gains from the event will be reflected by the strength of the Emirati economy and will help boost its global stature and gain the trust of investors in the country’s investment environment.

The UAE has proven to be an inspiring model of readiness and proactiveness for the world countries in terms of addressing the pandemic, which helped it attract foreign direct investment and support many vital sectors, including tourism, real estate and aviation, as well as encourage talents to move to the country and support its digital economy, in general.

The chamber plans to hold several direct meetings with investors and entrepreneurs from around the world to be their link to companies in Abu Dhabi, and it will have a permanent office at the expo that will provide information about the investment environment and available opportunities in the emirate, Al Mheiri said in conclusion.

