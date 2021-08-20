UrduPoint.com

UAE Affirms Commitment To Advancing Technologies For Peace And Security At UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) The UAE affirmed its commitment to developing new methods and tools in order to better utilize modern technologies for the maintenance of international peace and security in collaboration with the UN system and its Member States.

At the UN Security Council open debate on technology and peacekeeping chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, the UAE participated via written statement and underscored that innovation will be a priority during its membership on the UN Security Council in 2022-2023.

"As the world makes immense technological progress, we must ascertain how to best leverage these innovations to address the conflicts and challenges of our time," the UAE said in its statement. "The UAE believes that new and emerging technologies can revolutionise peacekeeping and fortify international peace and security.

It is imperative that the UN’s operations in the field have access to the technological tools critical to the success of their mandates."

The UAE highlighted how technologies such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles can be used by peacekeepers for intelligence-gathering and monitoring. It also outlined how renewable energy can help mitigate security risks for peacekeeping as well as provide critical benefits such as reduced operating costs, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and enhanced energy access. In addition to these benefits, the UAE stressed that technology must be developed and used in a gender-responsive approach to better protect women and girls.

