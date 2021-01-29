UAE affirms commitment to collective global effort to combat COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th January 2021 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates takes note of the decision by the United Kingdom to implement travel restrictions on flights from the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE will continue to maintain its role as an important hub for travel and logistics according to the highest standards of health and safety.

The UAE continues to address various challenges in the collective global effort against the pandemic in a science-informed and measured manner, and is engaged in constant dialogue with experts and policy makers around the world.

Hend Al Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated: "The cornerstone of our fight against the pandemic has been PCR testing, awarding the UAE the highest testing rate per capita globally.

In light of new variants in other parts of the world, the UAE has intensified efforts to mitigate these risks. New measures include requiring PCR tests for incoming travellers, imposing restrictions on entertainment venues, further limiting gatherings, and implementing awareness campaigns for the general public in a transparent and open manner."

"We are confident of our ambitious vaccination program that is ranked second globally in doses administered per capita and have every confidence in our medical infrastructure and frontline workers," Al Otaiba added.

As for British travellers affected by this decision, the UAE will extend their visit visas free of charge, in light of these new circumstances.