UAE Affirms Commitment To Cooperating With African Partners In Promoting Regional Stability And Security At G5 Sahel Conference

Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

UAE affirms commitment to cooperating with African partners in promoting regional stability and security at G5 Sahel Conference

N’DJAMENA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today affirmed its national commitment to cooperating with African partners in the enduring pursuit of stability, security, and prosperity throughout the continent.

This came during the participation of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, in the 7th Ordinary Session of the G5 Sahel Heads of State Conference held in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, on Monday.

The conference, which gathered the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, aimed to coordinate collective action to face the persistent threats of terrorism and extremism against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan underscored the close partnership between the UAE and African nations in achieving regional security, stating, "The UAE strongly believes that only by unifying our efforts to achieve our shared goals in fighting terrorism and ending extremism in the Sahel, as well as emphasising the importance of continued support for developmental and humanitarian programs, we will be able to curb extremism in all its manifestations and restore security and stability in the region."

"The UAE reiterates the need to work closely with the African countries as allies alongside international partners to combat terrorism and extremism of all forms in the Sahel, as well as to demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to promote the true values of peace, moderation, and tolerance," he continued.

Turning to the UAE’s international assistance, he noted, "As part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support development in the Sahel region and restore stability, the UAE has provided USD 758.17 million of assistance to the Sahel countries during the period of 2010-2020 that aimed to reinforce key sectors in those countries, primarily the healthcare, water, education, and energy sectors."

Moreover, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan remarked, the UAE has provided several tons of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to aid Sahel countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan also stated that addressing the threat of instability in the Sahel region "requires the international community to pursue both a sustainable approach and a continued commitment that takes into account the development and socioeconomic needs of the region."

He concluded by commending the support of the international community to Sahel countries and expressed appreciation for all contributions made to advance stability and development throughout the region.

