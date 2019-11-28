UAE affirms its commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, affirmed the UAE's commitment to implementing the Chemical Weapons Convention, CWC, and achieving the OPCW's objectives.

Al Otaiba stressed that the destruction of all types of chemical weapons is the main goal of the convention and must be completed in the shortest space of time, stressing the importance of the organisation’s contribution to the fight against chemical terrorism.

Speaking at the 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP), overseeing the implementation of the CWC, Al Otaiba explained that the UAE has passed legislation and measures to manage chemical security and prevent chemical accidents.

She added that the UAE is working to improve chemical safety and security and promote the peaceful uses of related technologies while confirming that the UAE is ready to cooperate with the CSP and the OPCW in the areas of safety, chemical security and crisis management through the Rabdan academy.

The CSP meets annually to assess the implementation of the CWC and make key decisions regarding the future work of the organisation, as well as promote the objectives of the convention and monitor compliance.

The CSP, which consists of representatives of all OPCW member states, with each having one vote, adopts the budget of the organisation, makes decisions regarding its contributions, elects the members of the executive council, and appoints the director-general of the organisation. It also reviews scientific and technological developments that could affect the convention and takes the necessary measures to ensure compliance.

For the first time since 28th December, 2000, the UAE acquired membership to the OPCW Executive board from 2020 to 2022, becoming a delegate of Asian member states.