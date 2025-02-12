UAE Affirms Its Unwavering Commitment To Supporting Joint Arab Action
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting all frameworks of joint Arab cooperation across various developmental fields, in line with the vision and directives of its wise leadership.
This statement was made by Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Malik, Head of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry, during the opening of the Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting for the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council. The meeting commenced today at the headquarters of the Arab League’s General Secretariat, with the participation of senior officials from Arab ministries of economy.
Bin Suleiman emphasised the significance of the meeting, as it serves as a key step in preparing recommendations to be submitted to the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday in Cairo.
He highlighted the UAE’s commitment during its presidency of the 114th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council to supporting all joint Arab efforts aimed at achieving tangible progress across economic, social, and environmental sectors, as well as other key areas of cooperation. He stressed that these sectors are fundamental pillars of comprehensive and sustainable development for Arab nations.
Concluding his speech, Bin Suleiman announced the handover of the presidency of the upcoming session to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He expressed full confidence that Bahrain would continue to build on past achievements and contribute to strengthening the course of joint Arab cooperation. He also affirmed the UAE’s full support in helping Bahrain achieve its ambitious goals that serve common Arab interests.
