Open Menu

UAE Affirms Its Unwavering Commitment To Supporting Joint Arab Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting all frameworks of joint Arab cooperation across various developmental fields, in line with the vision and directives of its wise leadership.

This statement was made by Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Malik, Head of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry, during the opening of the Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting for the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council. The meeting commenced today at the headquarters of the Arab League’s General Secretariat, with the participation of senior officials from Arab ministries of economy.

Bin Suleiman emphasised the significance of the meeting, as it serves as a key step in preparing recommendations to be submitted to the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday in Cairo.

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment during its presidency of the 114th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council to supporting all joint Arab efforts aimed at achieving tangible progress across economic, social, and environmental sectors, as well as other key areas of cooperation. He stressed that these sectors are fundamental pillars of comprehensive and sustainable development for Arab nations.

Concluding his speech, Bin Suleiman announced the handover of the presidency of the upcoming session to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He expressed full confidence that Bahrain would continue to build on past achievements and contribute to strengthening the course of joint Arab cooperation. He also affirmed the UAE’s full support in helping Bahrain achieve its ambitious goals that serve common Arab interests.

Related Topics

UAE Cairo Progress Bahrain All From Arab

Recent Stories

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

1 minute ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Mun ..

Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

14 minutes ago
 UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads i ..

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility

31 minutes ago
 9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffarga ..

9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh

27 minutes ago
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional char ..

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

33 minutes ago
 CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot pr ..

CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot project in Gulberg

27 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally securi ..

Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security

27 minutes ago
 Art exhibition inaugurated

Art exhibition inaugurated

27 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East