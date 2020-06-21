UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting its security, stability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its support for the statements made by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi in Sidi Barrani today on Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in all measures taken to safeguard its security against alarming developments taking place in the brotherly state of Libya.

MoFAIC expressed its appreciation for the diligent efforts made by Egypt to reach a comprehensive political settlement in Libya, particularly the Cairo Initiative, which is consistent with all relevant international resolutions.

The Ministry stressed that the Egyptian President's concern for the necessity of restoring security and stability in Libya stems from a quintessential Arab stance, given the fact that Libya is an integral part of the security and stability of Egypt and the security of Arab states.

It also commended the determination of Cairo to spare the blood of the Libyan people and pave the way to initiate a comprehensive political process under the auspices of the United Nations according to the Berlin Conference on Libya and in implementation of the Cairo Declaration, which calls for the disbandment of militias and relinquishment of their weapons, in addition to putting an end to foreign interference and stopping foreign support for extremist forces in Libya.

The Ministry renewed the UAE's call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and commitment to the political process, reiterating that a political solution is the only way to end the conflict and achieve stability in a way that realises the ambitions of the brotherly Libyan people.