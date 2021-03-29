UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its efforts on vessel blockage in Suez Canal

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has commended the efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt in regard to the ongoing incidental vessel blockage in Suez Canal.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE valued the diligent work being done by the relevant Egyptian authorities to end the crisis and maintain the stability of the crucial maritime route.

The statement reaffirmed the full solidarity of the UAE with Egypt to put an end to the crisis, emphasising its readiness to provide all necessary support for the efforts made by Egypt in this respect.