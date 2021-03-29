UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Affirms Solidarity With Egypt; Values Its Efforts On Vessel Blockage In Suez Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its efforts on vessel blockage in Suez Canal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has commended the efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt in regard to the ongoing incidental vessel blockage in Suez Canal.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE valued the diligent work being done by the relevant Egyptian authorities to end the crisis and maintain the stability of the crucial maritime route.

The statement reaffirmed the full solidarity of the UAE with Egypt to put an end to the crisis, emphasising its readiness to provide all necessary support for the efforts made by Egypt in this respect.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Suez United Arab Emirates All Arab

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

31 minutes ago

Imran Khan urges people to strictly follow COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

People want real change in system: Chaudhary Tause ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain receives Hamdan bin Zayed

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.