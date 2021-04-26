UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The UAE has affirmed that it stands in full solidarity with the Republic of India amidst the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the challenging health situation in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement today, expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over the coronavirus deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the ill.

The Ministry also emphasised the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and India, which are based on mutual respect, understanding, collaboration and common interests, and expressed hope that India would overcome these difficult circumstances as soon as possible.