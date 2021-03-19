UAE affirms support for G5 Sahel countries to implement Sahel Coalition Roadmap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today participated in the second ministerial meeting of the Coalition for the Sahel, affirming its commitment to strengthening collective efforts to boost security and stability in Sahel countries, as well as advancing development and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The virtual meeting followed the recent adoption of the N’Djamena Communique by the G5 Sahel Heads of State and partners present at the N’Djamena Summit on February 16, 2021. The communique set out broad guidelines for collective action to stabilize the Sahel and provided a framework for the development of the Sahel Coalition Roadmap, which serves as a statement of intent and basis for action in a number of key areas, including the protection of civilians and human rights, the promotion of gender equality, the inclusion of youth, respect for international humanitarian law, and the fight against corruption, as well as the need to address the impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s participation in the meeting, noting: "These high-level meetings provide an opportunity to build on the momentum to deliver on our common goals, which include combating terrorist groups, strengthening the capabilities of the Sahel states’ armed forces, and continuing to mobilize humanitarian and development assistance to this region.

Extending the UAE’s unwavering support to Sahel countries, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan continued: "Based on our firm belief in the importance of development and humanitarian efforts to promote security and stability, the UAE has continued its humanitarian and development support of youth and women in the Sahel countries, particularly those who are at risk of joining extremist terrorist groups."

"The UAE believes that the roadmap developed by the Partnership for Security and Stability in the Sahel will contribute to the consolidation of efforts to restore stability and sustainable development in the African Sahel through joint action."

"We would like to commend once again the continued support of the international community to the Sahel countries as they tackle the threats of terrorism and extremism, as well as the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE will continue to be a reliable partner for the Sahel, including as a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2022-2023," he concluded.