UAE affirms support for Middle East peace process

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) In a statement delivered by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, during the 41st session of the Human Rights Council, the UAE affirmed its support for the peace process in the middle East, with the aim of achieving peace and stability in the region.

It also highlighted its support for all regional and international efforts to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine and establish the Palestinian nation, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

In his speech, Al Zaabi stressed that Article 7 guarantees the accountability of Israel in terms of its human rights violations against Palestinians.

He also expressed his deep concern at the request of several countries to dismiss Article 7, and affirmed the UAE’s counter-argument against the claim that Article 7 is unfair, adding that Israel’s isolation from the international community is due to its occupation of Palestine and its violation of international conventions.

The reports of international relief agencies indicate that the volume of aid provided to Palestinians significantly decreased in 2018, causing the delay or cancellation of many humanitarian programmes in 2019, he noted.

The UAE is continuing to support the legitimate rights of Palestinians and donated US$130 million as part of its humanitarian aid efforts in 2017-2018, as well as $50 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, in Gaza, Al Zaabi said in conclusion.

