UAE Affirms Support For UN Secretary-General, UN Special Envoy For Yemen

Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

UAE affirms support for UN Secretary-General, UN Special Envoy for Yemen

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The UAE affirmed its support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and UN Special Envoy for Yemen to encourage conflicting Yemeni parties to implement all relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216/2015, without conditions.

The UAE’s statement was delivered by Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organisations in Geneva, during the 42nd Session of the Human Rights Council.

Al Zaabi stated that the UAE supports the statement delivered on behalf of several countries by the representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain related to ending the conflict in Yemen and developing a new constitution with the approval of Yemeni parties.

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Yemen, Al Zaabi called upon the international community to facilitate the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid around the country and urged all donor countries and organisations to support the UN Humanitarian Response in Yemen Plan 2019, adding that the UAE has provided US$5.

91 billion to cover the country’s basic humanitarian needs from 2015 through September 2019.

Al Zaabi concluded his remarks by urging the international community to donate the necessary supplies to overcome economic and social challenges that Yemen is currently facing in coordination with international donor organisations and based on the priorities of Yemeni authorities. He then urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide technical support to the Government of Yemen and the National Investigation Commission to sustain its mandate according to Presidential Decree No. 30 issued on 22nd August 2019.

Resolution United Nations Yemen UAE Salem Geneva Bahrain August September 2015 2019 All From Government Billion

