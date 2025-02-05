Open Menu

UAE Affirms Unwavering Position To Safeguard Palestinian Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates affirmed its commitment to support regional peace and stability, and its historic and steadfast position to safeguard the rights of Palestinians. Furthermore, the UAE underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, reflecting the UAE’s belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that the ongoing major challenges in the middle East region necessitate reinforcing bridges of communication and dialogue, prioritising diplomatic solutions, and intensifying regional and international efforts in support of a comprehensive peace process. The UAE has continuously called on the international community to intensify efforts to address the root causes of this prolonged conflict, and reach a just and permanent solution to secure peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The Ministry further stressed its categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians’ unalienable rights, and any attempts of displacement, and reaffirmed the importance of halting any settlement activities which threaten regional stability and undermine the opportunities for peace and co-existence. Moreover, the Ministry reiterated its calls on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to end illegal practices in contravention of international law.

The Ministry underscored the importance of preventing the expansion of the scale of conflict in the region, highlighting that the priority following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip must focus on eliminating extremism, tensions, violence, and providing protection for all civilians, as well as facilitating the urgent, safe, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip.

