UAE, Afghanistan discuss cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) During a remote meeting, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Mohamed Zahir, Minister of Culture and Information of Afghanistan, discussed ways of reinforcing the cultural and creative cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan.

"We aim to reinforce our cultural ties with Afghanistan and strengthen our partnership in various knowledge and artistic areas, as well as implement joint projects and initiatives that will reinforce our ties, through an annual cultural agenda and joint initiatives," Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi and Zaher also discussed hosting the UAE-Afghanistan Cultural Days in Abu Dhabi, which will aim to enhance their communication and exchange cultural experiences, as well as develop joint cultural interaction tools, promote the culture, heritage and history of both countries, and highlight Afghanistan’s history to the local public in the UAE.

Al Kaabi then praised the "Peace Carpet Initiative" launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reinforce the culture of peace and hope among women and support children’s rights in Afghanistan.

Sheikha Fatima’s project was established in 2010, has provided thousands of job opportunities in traditional carpet production in Afghanistan, and helped improve local living standards in rural areas. Over 4,000 people work for the project, with 70 percent of them being women.

The UAE and Afghanistan have established solid ties based on mutual respect and many common factors, such as Islamic culture, and over 130,000 Afghan citizens reside in the UAE, Zahir said.