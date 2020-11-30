UAE-Afghanistan Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi on Sunday hosted the first virtual meeting of the UAE-Afghanistan Political Consultations Committee.

Co-chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Meerwais Nab, Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan for Political Affairs, the consultations reviewed the two countries' experience in combating COVID-19, the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of international solidarity and international cooperation in curbing the pandemic.

The two sides discussed the development of relations and cooperation. They also addressed current regional and international developments and the two sides' positions.

The parties also discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace talks, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, in a way that contributes to conveying converging views to the international community.