UAE, African Union Commission Discuss Boosting Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

N'DJAMENA, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with Moussa Faki, Chairperson of African Union Commission, on the sidelines of the two-day seventh regular session of Heads of State of the G5 Sahel summit in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in all areas of common concern.

