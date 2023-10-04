Open Menu

UAE Ahead Of The Curve With Significant Achievements In Countering Climate Change: UN Ambassador For Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievements in countering climate change: UN Ambassador for Peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) Princess Moradeun Ogunlana, a UN Ambassador for Peace and Chair of The Global Summit Group, has praised the UAE's leadership in the energy sector and its commitment to climate action.

“The UAE has the innovation and advanced technology needed to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions. This is in line with the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) before the end of this year,” Princess Moradeun, who is also the Founder and CEO of African Women's Health Project International AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION, a non-profit USA organiSation with Special Consultative ECOSOC Status from the United Nations, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2023.

The UAE is always ahead of the curve with its significant achievements and successes, Ogunlana said.

“And That's why we are confident in the country's efforts in all areas, especially when it comes to climate change,” she added.

Ogunlana also noted that ADIPEC is the world's largest energy conference, bringing together leaders from the industry, policymakers, and innovators from around the world. The conference focuses on the latest technological innovations, partnerships, and efforts to transform the energy sector.

Ogunlana said that she participated in the main session of ADIPEC, where she joined energy leaders and industry advocates to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion, and their role in creating a more equitable and inclusive future.

Ogunlana concluded by reaffirming the deep ties between the UAE and African countries in all fields and sectors.

