UAE Aid Plane Arrives In Chad Carrying Food Parcels For Sudanese Refugees, Local Community

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

AMDJARASS, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) A UAE aid aircraft has arrived in Amdjarass, Chad, carrying food parcels sent by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The shipment was received by representatives of UAE humanitarian organisations.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Head of the ERC delegation in Chad, said that the UAE team stationed in Amdjarass will carry out the distribution of the aid shipment to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the city, a gesture carried out in implementation of the UAE's wise leadership to help people in need.

Dr. Al Dhaheri affirmed that the team had identified the food and humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees before carrying out this step to meet them and help alleviate the suffering caused by the crisis in Sudan.

The UAE team in Amdjarass is steadfast in its drive to provide all forms of support to Sudanese refugees and meet their basic needs, in line with the UAE's unremitting efforts to fulfill its global humanitarian role.

