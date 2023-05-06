UrduPoint.com

UAE Aid Plane Arrives In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE aid plane arrives in Sudan

PORT SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) An Emirati plane arrived at Port Sudan airport today, carrying 50 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to aid in trauma and emergency surgery in Sudan.

The dispatch of the aircraft comes as part of the UAE's continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian vision.

The medical supplies include a wide range of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, medicines such as antibiotics, non-steroidal drugs, anti-inflammatories, medical wound dressings, gauze packs, wound debridement kits and surgical tapes.

The UAE is among the first countries to initiate direct aid to Sudan as part of its continued keenness to provide support to the brotherly people of Sudan.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), have recently dispatched two aircrafts to Sudan, one carrying 30 tonnes of urgent medical supplies and the other 30 tonnes of food aid.

Related Topics

World Drugs UAE Port Sudan Sudan Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi and Crew-6 team successfully compl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi and Crew-6 team successfully complete Dragon endeavour relocatio ..

16 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 minutes ago
 Evenepoel wins Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Evenepoel wins Giro d'Italia opening time trial

9 minutes ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to strengthen tie ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties, robustly implement CPEC pro ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.