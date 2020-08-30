UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) A UAE aid ship carrying food and school supplies has arrived at the Port of Al Mukalla in Yemen, in support of the people of Hadramaut.

The gesture comes as part of the UAE's sea relief bridges through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, which has implemented a number of relief, development and health projects in support of Yemen and its people.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for their continuous efforts in Yemen by delivering thousands of tons of food and relief aid to ease their suffering.