UAE Aid Ship Arrives In Mocha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE aid ship arrives in Mocha

MOKHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) A UAE ship carrying tons of food aid supplies has docked in the Yemeni port of Mokha, as part of the second phase of the UAE's humanitarian drive in Yemen this year.

The aid is being distributed by the UAE's humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in districts that include Bayt Al Faqih, Al Hawak, Ad Durayhimi and Al Tuhayta in the governorate of Hodeidah.

The drive will see the distribution of 300 tons of basic foodstuff to approximately 42,000 people living in dire conditions due to the suffering economy. In its first phase, the ERC had completed the delivery of 6,000 food baskets to 44,000 people.

Moreover, as part of its continuous humanitarian efforts, the ERC has launched more than 200 development projects to improve healthcare, education, water and electricity in cities and villages along the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the leadership and people of the UAE for their continuous relief and developmental efforts.

For their part, local authorities also expressed their gratitude to the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their relentless support of the Yemeni people.

