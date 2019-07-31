UAE aims to empower its people through FNC election: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The UAE aims to empower its people through election to the Federal National Council, FNC, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

"The elections enable the people to help create their future, as well as their children’s future," said Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development who is also a member of the National Elections Committee, NEC, and Chairperson of the NEC Media Committee.

She was talking at a media briefing organised by the NEC to announce the latest updates related to the FNC election 2019.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, NEC Member and Chairperson of the Election Management Committee; and Dr. Saeed Mohammed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for FNC Affairs at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, NEC Member and Rapporteur, along with several media representatives attended the briefing held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Abu Dhabi.

"The UAE’s parliamentary experience is progressive and will help it achieve political development over several phases," the minister said.

The NEC is organising the election according to the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and objectivity, in line with the UAE’s overall development and the aspirations of the country’s leadership, Al Kaabi said.

"Empowering the UAE’s citizens and increasing their contribution to the decision-making process was inspired by the Political Empowerment Programme of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was announced on the occasion of the 34th National Day in 2005, with the aim of empowering the FNC to become the country’s guiding executive authority, as well as enabling it to get closer to the country’s citizens," she added.

Al Kaabi explained that the election embodies the advancement of the country’s electoral process while affirming that the participation of the relevant electoral authorities will empower the FNC and strengthen its national parliamentary role, to meet the needs of the Emirati community.

She also praised the efforts of the media to monitor and publish news related to the elections, which will promote awareness about the electoral process among the entire community.

The briefing highlighted the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to raise the percentage of female FNC members to 50 percent.