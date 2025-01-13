Open Menu

UAE Aims To Reach 14.2 GW Of Renewable Energy Capacity By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), stressed that the UAE continues to lead the global energy transition through its ambitious strategies and initiatives that contribute to shaping a better world.

His remarks came during his participation in the High-level Panel on 'Energy Transition Pathways in Emerging Economies', organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

He said, "From the beginning, the UAE recognised the need for cleaner energy to protect our planet and our future. We also saw the environmental, social, and economic benefits of this shift and invested heavily in renewable energy projects. This gave us a great opportunity to lead the clean energy transition."

Al Kaabi added that the UAE was the first in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, commit to reducing emissions nationwide, and set a net-zero target by 2050.

"Nearly two decades ago, we created Masdar, a leader in renewable energy. Since then, Masdar has played a key role in advancing clean energy and sustainability both in the UAE and worldwide. Today, the UAE's renewable energy sector is growing rapidly. By 2030, we aim to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity.

We also have three of the world's largest solar plants, with more projects underway," he noted.

He added, "As part of our drive to spread the use of renewables, we launched the Distributed Solar System (DSS) project, enabling customers to generate their own solar power by installing rooftop PV systems. By feeding this power back into the grid, we enhance our renewable energy supply and strengthen our energy independence. Every panel we install will reduce the UAE's carbon footprint."

Al Kaabi pointed out that the UAE is also the first Arab nation to use nuclear energy peacefully, with the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant providing 25% of the country's electricity from a carbon-free source.

He added that a key part of the UAE's clean energy strategy is low-carbon hydrogen, as it aims to become a global leader in hydrogen by 2031, producing 1.4 million metric tonnes annually and increasing that to 15 million tonnes by 2050.

"The UAE is also driving innovation and global partnerships. As a founding member of IRENA, we are shaping the global energy transition. As we look to the future, we are committed to leading the global transition to clean energy. With determination and forward-thinking leadership, the UAE is on track to achieve net-zero by 2050," Al Kaabi stated.

More Stories From Middle East