UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Aims To Shape Future, And Not Just Anticipate It, DEWA CEO Tells First World Excellence Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:15 AM

UAE aims to shape future, and not just anticipate it, DEWA CEO tells first World Excellence Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE aims to shape the future, and not just anticipate it, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in his keynote address at the first World Excellence Summit today.

Al Tayer said that DEWA is organising the first World Excellence Summit as a platform for experts and specialists in different areas of excellence. This includes organisational excellence, innovation, project management, governance, and modern technologies; to anticipate and shape future trends for excellence and sustainability.

''Thanks to its clear vision, the UAE has become a role model for excellence and leads global competitiveness indices in different areas. Government excellence in the UAE is based on an integrated system to achieve people’s happiness by providing seven-star government services, as well as achieving the best financial and operational results. Participating in the local and international excellence programmes has helped us implement the best excellence standards and concepts. This has resulted in enhancing the efficiency, reliability and availability of our services and achieving customer happiness, which was 95 percent last year," said Al Tayer.

"In light of rapid changes in the business environment, public and private organisations need to be more agile to continue their sustainable growth. DEWA has enhanced agility and organisational risk management based on a governance model that has four key pillars: Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Fair Practices.

In a move that underlines its leading role, DEWA, in cooperation with the British Standards Institute, has launched the Business Agility Concept and Framework, as the first-of-its-kind in the world. DEWA’s flexibility and agility contribute significantly to its success and excellence,''Al Tayer added.

''To ensure sustainability of excellence, we adopt creativity and innovation in our strategies, plans, and initiatives. We have developed a special strategy for innovation and the future that is implemented through a framework that uses systems and mechanisms to accelerate the generation and implementation of ideas, as well as developing the necessary enablers. It also includes using the best disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as AI, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs, energy storage, blockchain, and Big Data.'' Prominent international experts and specialists in excellence and officials from local and international excellence programmes, including Dr. Harland James Harrington, CEO of Harrington Institute, California, and Russell Longmuir, CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management, EFQM, are taking part in the two-day summit, which includes panel discussions and presentations on different aspects of excellence.

The first day of the summit witnessed the launch of the New EFQM Module 2020 in the middle East. Al Tayer was handed the first Arabic version of the Module by the CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Vehicles Middle East 2020 From Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

1 hour ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

2 hours ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.