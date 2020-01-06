UAE Air Force celebrates 'Air Force and Defence Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, attended the annual 'Air Force and Defence Unity Day' celebration, marked annually on 6th January.

The ceremony took place at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi.

In a speech marking the occasion, Al Alawi said that the 'Air Force and Defence Unity Day' celebrates the many achievements of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, as well as those of the UAE Armed Forces.

"On this blessed day, we are honoured to present our greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as to all our armed forces officers who exemplify the finest examples of patriotism and sacrifice and are following the path established by the Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Al Alawi said.

He went on to note the importance of the upcoming Unmanned System Exhibition, UMEX, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, which will take place in February 2020.

A film screening took place during the ceremony, highlighting the UAE Air Force's accomplishments throughout the years.