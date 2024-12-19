UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence, has met with Major General Yang Zhigang, Head of the Cooperation Department at the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities to enhance collaboration, particularly in military and defence-related areas.