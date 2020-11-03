UrduPoint.com
UAE Allocates AED35 Million To People Affected By Typhoon ‘Goni’ In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by typhoon ‘Goni’ in Philippines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the UAE allocated AED35 million to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by typhoon "Goni" in the Philippines.

The aid includes large quantities of shelter material, as part of phase one of a series of aid programmes carried out by the ERC, which has completed its preparations to implement the directives of the leadership and provide rapid and urgent aid to those affected by the typhoon.

An ERC delegation travelled to Manila to oversee the relief operations and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the most affected areas, in coordination with relevant local authorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that Sheikh Hamdan has been following the humanitarian situation since the start of the typhoon, which reflects his keenness to monitor the effects of natural disasters that hit the Philippines and his unstinted support for those affected.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed the ERC to be always ready to respond to such crises and disasters, he added, noting that the rapid response of the UAE and its leadership to rescue those affected by the disaster in the Philippines highlights the influential role of the country in responding to humanitarian crises.

A programme to send Emirati aid is being drafted according to field reports and local humanitarian calls and will consider current urgent needs and comprise several phases, Al Falahi further said while pointing out that phase one will focus on shelter materials and will be followed by other phases that will provide for various needs, such as health, food and other humanitarian requirements.

The ERC is constantly monitoring the humanitarian situation and coordinating with relevant authorities, to provide the best services to those affected by the typhoon, he said in conclusion.

