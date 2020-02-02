UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, development projects in Mauritania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday the allocation of US$2 billion to fund investment and development projects, as well as a soft loan for Mauritania.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, further bolstering relations between the UAE and Mauritania.