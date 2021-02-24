UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Andorra's Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Wed 24th February 2021

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain and the country's non-resident ambassador to Andorra, met with Maria Ubach Font, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, at the government headquarters in the capital Andorra la Vella.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of consolidating bilateral ties, expressing his country's readiness to activate and strengthen mutual collaborations and cultural and economic ties between the two peoples.

For her part, Font emphasised the importance of continuing work to support mutual political and economic relations, namely parliamentary cooperation. She also briefed the UAE ambassador on her country's stance and aspirations in the political, economic and cultural fields, noting the importance of Andorra's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai towards achieving those goals.

