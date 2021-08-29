UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador, Argentina's Transport Minister Discuss Cooperation

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, and Alexis Guerrera, Argentine Minister of Transport, met to discuss relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport in the capital, Buenos Aires, touched upon means to further develop cooperation between the two countries in the transport and renewable energy sectors, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The two sides hailed the outstanding cooperation between the two countries.

More Stories From Middle East

